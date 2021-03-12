Cedar Rapids unveils online reporting tool for residents, visitors

CEDAR RAPIDS — Residents and visitors to the City of Five Seasons can now use My CR, a new online reporting tool where they can request services, ask questions and report non-emergency issues to the city.

People can access the tool from the city’s website at CityofCR.com/MyCR or through Cedar Rapids’ new Mobile CR smartphone app to report issues such as potholes, malfunctioning streetlights, overgrown grass and more.

According to a news release, the icons and list of concern categories “makes the system intuitive” so citizens can search and submit their request by the category it falls under. The issue is then directed to the appropriate city department.

The system allows residents to create a user account or submit issues anonymously.

By using an account, citizens can receive status updates, monitor submissions through the account dashboard, send notes to the division handling the concern and save their contact information to quickly submit issues in the future.

The website also includes a community map where residents can view requests submitted in their neighborhood and throughout the city.

“Providing the best possible service is a top priority for the City. My CR is a valuable tool to help us provide convenient and quality customer service to the citizens of Cedar Rapids,” Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said in a release. “Residents have the option to submit a concern any time, day or night, on our website or by using our newly updated mobile app, Mobile CR.”

Mobile CR features easy access to MyCR as well as improved app design and function, quick access to city information and contacts, a way to make payments and find services in a given neighborhood, access city news and community events, exclusive coupons and offers and 360 views of key city locations and landmarks.

People may download Mobile CR on all smartphone app stores. Those who already had the app can update it for the new features.

