Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines Golf Course opens Wednesday

Twin Pines Golf course will be the first Cedar Rapids municipal golf course to open for the 2019 season tomorrow.

The course, at 3800 42nd St. NE, will operate daily from 9 a.m. to dusk and tee times are not needed. The city stated the course for now is open to walkers only with no golf carts allowed. The driving range remains closed at this time.

Gardner, Ellis and Jones golf courses will open later.