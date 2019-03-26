Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines Golf Course opens Wednesday

Twin Pines Golf course will be the first Cedar Rapids municipal golf course to open for the 2019 season tomorrow.
The course, at 3800 42nd St. NE, will operate daily from 9 a.m. to dusk and tee times are not needed. The city stated the course for now is open to walkers only with no golf carts allowed. The driving range remains closed at this time.
Gardner, Ellis and Jones golf courses will open later.
MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Patrick McCaffery, DJ Carton among players in Wednesday’s Eastern Iowa All-Star Games
- Reality, schmeality: This is the time for Hawkeyes to chase the NFL dream
- No. 11-seed Missouri State eliminates Iowa State from NCAA Tournament
- Jason Pershing steps down as boys’ basketball coach at Solon
- Taco John’s to open in Hiawatha in May
- Iowa State vs. Missouri State: NCAA Tournament final score, stats, highlights