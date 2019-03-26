Government

Cedar Rapids' Twin Pines Golf Course opens Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Twin Pines Golf Course (City of Cedar Rapids photo)
FILE PHOTO: Twin Pines Golf Course (City of Cedar Rapids photo)
The Gazette

Twin Pines Golf course will be the first Cedar Rapids municipal golf course to open for the 2019 season tomorrow.

The course, at 3800 42nd St. NE, will operate daily from 9 a.m. to dusk and tee times are not needed. The city stated the course for now is open to walkers only with no golf carts allowed. The driving range remains closed at this time.

Gardner, Ellis and Jones golf courses will open later.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

NASA cancels first all-women spacewalk due to lack of small spacesuits

Cedar Rapids fire chief candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

Iowa State next up to seat student on Board of Regents

Iowa flood disaster not over 'by a long shot'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa counties among healthiest in nation, new report says

Judge denies lowering bail for 19-year-old Marion man accused of causing his head injury to infant son

Cook County prosecutors drop charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

Are teens becoming more disruptive, or are adults overreacting?

ACLU sues Iowa Public Information Board over Autumn Steele records

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.