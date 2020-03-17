CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids Transit to limit passengers to 10 per bus

Passengers wait to board the bus at the temporary bus depot in New Bohemia on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, in Cedar Rapids.
Passengers wait to board the bus at the temporary bus depot in New Bohemia on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. The city of Cedar Rapids is introducing a reduced-fare program for bus riders with low incomes. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:32PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Iowa City closes city hall to public at COVID-19 precaution

03:56PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Swisher distillery turns alcohol into hand sanitizer after COVID-19 strains supp ...

03:52PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

University of Iowa employees directed to work remotely

03:50PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Iowa lawmakers make history with suspended session

03:49PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Cedar Rapids Transit to limit passengers to 10 per bus

03:31PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

WATCH REPLAY: Linn County Public Health news conference about COVID-19
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Restrictions are being placed on Cedar Rapids Transit to limit the number of passengers to 10 per bus to encourage social distancing and minimize passenger contact.

Cedar Rapids Transit will be restructuring peak service routes, when possible, to accommodate passengers, according to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids. Citizens are asked to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work, or for medical needs.

Congregating is currently not allowed at the Ground Transportation Center, and the building is only open for passengers actively transferring between routes.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:26PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Funeral plans change under COVID-19 restrictions

03:01PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Patrons of Cedar Rapids restaurant asked to self isolate after DJ diagnosed with ...

01:32PM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Trump wants quick, sizable checks sent to public in virus response

10:38AM | Tue, March 17, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closes bars and restaurants, declaring public health disa ...

09:32AM | Tue, March 17, 2020

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 17: Social Security offices closed

12:00AM | Tue, March 17, 2020

University of Iowa Health Care reduces 'non-urgent' surgeries, certain clinics ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa City closes city hall to public at COVID-19 precaution

Swisher distillery turns alcohol into hand sanitizer after COVID-19 strains supplies

University of Iowa employees directed to work remotely

Iowa lawmakers make history with suspended session

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Patrons of Cedar Rapids restaurant asked to self isolate after DJ diagnosed with COVID-19

Trump wants quick, sizable checks sent to public in virus response

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds closes bars and restaurants, declaring public health disaster emergency

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 17: Social Security offices closed

WATCH REPLAY: Linn County Public Health news conference about COVID-19

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.