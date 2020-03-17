Cedar Rapids Transit to limit passengers to 10 per bus

CEDAR RAPIDS — Restrictions are being placed on Cedar Rapids Transit to limit the number of passengers to 10 per bus to encourage social distancing and minimize passenger contact.

Cedar Rapids Transit will be restructuring peak service routes, when possible, to accommodate passengers, according to a news release from the city of Cedar Rapids. Citizens are asked to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work, or for medical needs.

Congregating is currently not allowed at the Ground Transportation Center, and the building is only open for passengers actively transferring between routes.

Hand sanitizer is available on every bus, and buses are being sanitized regularly.

