Cedar Rapids buses to boost ridership to half capacity Monday

Change bumps up capacity from 10 to 15 people per bus

People wait for the bus at the Ground Transportation Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Monday, May 18, 2020. Bus service resumed limited routes today, with free fares continuing for riders. Riders must wear a mask and bus capacity is limited to ten passengers at a time. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
12:35PM | Fri, June 12, 2020

Cedar Rapids Transit buses will begin serving more riders Monday, boosting ridership to half capacity as the service increases the number of passengers from 10 to 15 people per bus.

Transit service will continue to be available Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hourly service on all routes except for Route 5, which will run in 15 minute intervals. Weekday peak service and Saturday service remain unavailable, and have been since May when the service resumed operations after halting for almost two months to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Many residents have expressed their appreciation for resuming bus service, and riders are following mask requirements, social distancing, and capacity limits,” Transit Manager Brad DeBrower said in a news release. “Daily ridership has slowly been increasing since restarting service in May. More trips have been reaching the 10 passenger capacity, requiring the use of standby buses more often. With the current measures in place, we feel we are safely able to increase capacity and allow more residents to utilize our transit service.”

The service is not currently collecting fares and passengers are asked to continue to enter and exit the bus through the back door. Those with an accessibility issue may enter using the front entrance.

Riders are also required to wear face coverings — masks, bandannas, neck gaiters or scarves — on the bus or in the Ground Transportation Center.

Passengers will not be allowed to wait inside the Ground Transportation Center, but will have access to the restrooms and the information booth.

The city still encourages riders to limit their use of the Transit Service to essential trips, such as rides to work, the grocery store, or medical appointments.

Neighborhood Transportation Service at Horizons and Linn County LIFTS will continue to provide services to fill transportation gaps.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

