Cedar Rapids selects New Jersey company to design Twin Pines mini golf course

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Wildwood, N.J.-based miniature-golf company that says it revives the activity’s curb appeal through its landscaped courses will design the city’s new Twin Pines mini-golf course.

Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday approved the award of a $553,000 bid to Harris Miniature Golf Courses to design an 18-hole mini-golf course at Twin Pines, 3800 42nd St. NE, between the clubhouse and maintenance shop near the parking lot.

The New Jersey company beat out COST of Wisconsin, which submitted a bid for $777,655, and Michigan-based Adventure Golf and Sports, whose bid city staff deemed nonresponsive.

Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock said the city is working through insurance claims to repair roof damage on the Twin Pines clubhouse after the derecho ravaged Iowa Aug. 10. But he anticipated construction on the mini-golf course to begin in the fall and be complete by the spring.

“That area was very open already to begin with, so we’re not anticipating any delays there,” Hock said. “Our only delays would be in working with the school on their project, and that’s more due to COVID than it would be to the derecho.”

He told the council in July the city was in talks with local schools to help build parts of the course, but noted those efforts were stalled as schools work through operational plans to bring students and teachers back safely during the pandemic.

Council member Dale Todd said the company seemed to be a “real deal” after checking out its website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we really lucked out,” Todd said. “This is a pretty good-sized firm that does some really neat things in terms of design and excitement and experience in their courses ... . This is a good one.”

City staff envision the course would loop to a pond area that will include a waterfall before routing golfers back to the clubhouse after a playing the 18-hole course with varying experiences at each hole.

There would be a spot available for to rent out for smaller celebrations such as birthday parties.

Hock previously said the course would be a fully accessible facility compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, and feature social media-friendly spots designed to prompt people to post on Instagram or Facebook and help market the course.

Harris Miniature Golf’s website says it builds “fun and inviting spaces” through its landscaping work.

“The delicate contours, slopes and undulations of our greens reward players for a good putt while not overly penalizing a poor effort,” the website said.

“At Harris, we believe the key to success is building courses that are interesting and fun to play with just enough challenge to make players want to come back and play again.”

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com