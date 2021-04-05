Cedar Rapids seeks artists for murals along Cedar Valley Nature Trail

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city is seeking proposals from artists for two murals along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail to help beautify the trail network.

Artists may submit proposals by May 7 for one or both projects, which are under the 12th and Eighth avenue bridges along the southeast-side trail, according to a news release. The artists will be chosen by May 13, and the murals are expected to be installed this summer.

For the 12th Avenue SE site, bridge wall dimensions are about 75 feet wide by 10 feet tall. The wall is painted concrete with some inset areas. The artist chosen will receive $9,000, half of which will be paid upfront. The remainder will be paid once the mural is completed.

The city encourages work that incorporates themes related to racial and social justice and equity because of the site’s proximity to the African American Museum of Iowa, 55 12th Ave. SE.

The bridge at the Eighth Avenue SE site is about 40 feet wide by 10 feet tall. Its unpainted concrete will be treated with primer/sealer before mural installation with some inset areas.

The selected artist will receive $5,000. Half will be paid upfront, and the remainder upon completion.

The mural here would be temporary because replacement of the Eighth Avenue SE Bridge is scheduled after 2023 as part of the permanent flood control system.

Photos and location map for the two murals are available at cityofcr.com/vac.

According to the release, “a wide variety of artistic styles will be considered, and work that incorporates street art styles are particularly welcomed.”

Artists may submit proposals as an individual or as part of a group for one or both sites. If submitting for both, separate proposals are needed for each site.

Proposals should include: concept design for the particular location, examples of previous completed work; a brief description of materials and estimated installation timeline, and a brief artist statement and biography.

Submission should not include any business advertising or logos, any imagery under copyright by a different entity, profanity or political campaigning.

Files submitted should not exceed 2mb. PDF formats preferred.

Submissions should be emailed to Sylvia Brueckert in the Community Development Department: s.brueckert@cedar-rapids.org

The selection committee may suggest minor tweaks to the design in collaboration with the artist before installation.

Full content guidelines, site preparation, artist responsibility and insurance requirements are available at cityofcr.com/vac.

Artists who wish to be notified of future public art opportunities may sign up for the city’s artist contact list by providing their name and contact information to s.brueckert@cedar-rapids.org.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com