Government

Cedar Rapids ranked among best run U.S. cities

Downtown Cedar Rapids as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Downtown Cedar Rapids as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — A personal finance website has ranked Cedar Rapids the No. 15 best run city in a survey of 150 of the nations largest cities.

The survey by WalletHub is based on a variety of data points. A “Quality of Services” score is made up of 37 metrics and also measured the city’s per capita budget. Cedar Rapids performed among the nation’s best for its economy but in the later half of the pack in education and infrastructure and pollution.

“We can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget,” according to WalletHub.

Among the data points, Cedar Rapids scored No. 23 for overall quality of service, and No. 26 for budget-per-capita. Within the quality of service category, Cedar Rapids ranked No. 30 for financial stability, No. 100 for education, No. 34 for health, No. 34 for safety, No. 12 for economy, and No. 82 for infrastructure and pollution.

Cedar Rapids was one of only two cities in Iowa that were ranked. Des Moines came in at No. 50 best run city.

Nampa, Idaho; Provo, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Durham, N.C.; and Lexington-Fayette, Kent., made up the top five best run cities in the survey.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Can we find common ground on guns? Yes, Iowa State professor says

Presidential candidate Bill de Blasio optimistic despite low traction in Iowa

Cedar Rapids, partners to establish 6 wetlands to help with water quality, habitat on Cedar River

Why hepatitis C-positive kidney transplants are giving ailing veterans hope

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man found dead under Highway 6 bridge in Iowa City identified

Cedar Rapids man to claim insanity in fatal fire at Hawthorne Hills Apartments

Justice Department seeks to nix decades-old Northern Iowa antitrust judgments

A Jim Beam warehouse filled with 45,000 barrels of bourbon catches fire

Iowa City man faces up to 51 years in prison for sexual abuse

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.