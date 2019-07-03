Cedar Rapids ranked among best run U.S. cities

CEDAR RAPIDS — A personal finance website has ranked Cedar Rapids the No. 15 best run city in a survey of 150 of the nations largest cities.

The survey by WalletHub is based on a variety of data points. A “Quality of Services” score is made up of 37 metrics and also measured the city’s per capita budget. Cedar Rapids performed among the nation’s best for its economy but in the later half of the pack in education and infrastructure and pollution.

“We can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget,” according to WalletHub.

Among the data points, Cedar Rapids scored No. 23 for overall quality of service, and No. 26 for budget-per-capita. Within the quality of service category, Cedar Rapids ranked No. 30 for financial stability, No. 100 for education, No. 34 for health, No. 34 for safety, No. 12 for economy, and No. 82 for infrastructure and pollution.

Cedar Rapids was one of only two cities in Iowa that were ranked. Des Moines came in at No. 50 best run city.

Nampa, Idaho; Provo, Utah; Boise, Idaho; Durham, N.C.; and Lexington-Fayette, Kent., made up the top five best run cities in the survey.

