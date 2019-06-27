Cedar Rapids automated traffic cameras to begin issuing tickets on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS — The honeymoon is over for the return of the automated traffic cameras enforcing speeding and red light violations, and ticketing will resume effective Monday after the turn of midnight.

The cameras program had been reinstated after years of litigation on June 1 with a 30 day grace period during which only warnings were issued. As of Wednesday afternoon, 10,573 warnings had been issued, of which 71 were for red light violations and the rest were for speeding, according to Cedar Rapids police data.

“If you don’t want to pay the civil penalty then don’t speed,” Fields said.

The warnings equate to about 407 a day, which would put motorists on pace to generate around 148,000 tickets over the course of a year. That’s on par with the 154,323 tickets issued during the last full year traffic cameras were operational in Cedar Rapids, at four locations on Interstate 380 and five in town.

Fields said he was not surprised by the number of warnings, and his impression was people had already started slowing down.

“I noticed a week after warnings began, more people have been slowing down on the interstate,” Fields said. “I feel personally it has changed driver behavior.”

Fines start at $75 for speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit and $100 for red light violations. The fine scale increase for more extreme speeding up to $100 for 21-25 mph, $250 for 25-30 mph, and $500 for over 30 mph, and more if the violations is in a construction zone.

Cedar Rapids forecasts $4.7 million in revenue in the first year of operation. This would equate to about 63,000 citations paid. Cedar Rapids has struggled to collect fines with about 45 percent of violations in the last full year of operation going unpaid.

Of the proceeds, $1.7 million is earmarked to pay the camera vendor, Sensys Gatso USA, of Beverly, Mass., with the remainder going to city coffers. The money is intended to hire 10 officers and an administrator to help process the tickets.

Police provided some data from the first month.

The highest recorded speed was 94 mph, and it occurred on Interstate 380.

The furthest warnings were sent to vehicles with registrations in Alaska, Washington and Maryland.

Here is other information you need to know:

— Traffic cameras are placed at nine locations, plus one mobile radar. Four speed cameras are on Interstate 380: where it crosses at J Avenue NE and Diagonal Drive SW in the northbound lanes, and at J Avenue NE and First Avenue SW in the southbound lanes. Five cameras enforcing speed and red-light violations are located in town: First Avenue and 10th Street NE, First Avenue and L Street SW, Williams Boulevard and 16th Avenue SW, 42nd Street and Edgewood Road NE and the intersection of Center Point Road and the Collins Road ramp (north side of Highway 100).

The mobile radar vehicle is for traffic projects throughout the city and typically deployed based on citizen concerns.

— Tickets can be contested.

A recipient has 30 days of the notification to either pay the ticket, file a written challenge or request a municipal infraction be filed, which starts court proceedings.

If a judge determines the recipient is liable, the city could seek voluntary payment; could submit the debt to the state’s income offset program, which settles the debt through a violator’s income tax refund; and could seek the assistance of a collection agency.

Additionally, if tickets are ignored, the city can initiate a municipal infraction process to determine liability.

— Motorists would pay addition fees if court proceedings are invoked.

The filing fee is $85. There may be additional costs incurred for having the petition served to other parties, likely $25 to $35, or more if the person is farther away.

