CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids, Marion school superintendents ask governor for coronavirus vaccines faster

Gov. Kim Reynolds meets with Cedar Rapids school officials including Superintendent Noreen Bush at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Gov. Kim Reynolds meets with Cedar Rapids school officials including Superintendent Noreen Bush at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The school has water damage from multiple holes in the roof. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:51PM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Iowa lawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing 'just crazy' ...

04:48PM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Cedar Rapids, Marion school superintendents ask governor for coronavir ...

02:18PM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Iowa adds 834 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday

07:00AM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Positive COVID-19 cases among Corridor first responders remain low
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Superintendents from five school districts in Cedar Rapids and Marion sent a joint letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds Monday asking for more vaccines to be allocated to the state’s priority populations, which includes K-12 staff.

The superintendents are asking for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state’s Feb. 15, deadline quickly approaches for schools to offer the option of 100 percent in-person learning to all students.

The letter was signed by Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush, College Community Superintendent Doug Wheeler, Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard, Marion Independent Superintendent Janelle Brouwer and Xavior Catholic Schools Superintendent Kim Hermsen.

“You have shown the public that returning students to fully in-person instruction is a state priority,” the letter states. “In this context and on behalf of our 6,365 metro area educational employees we urge you to place full priority on protecting our preK-12 school students, their families and our staff by reallocating these additional doses to immediately vaccinate school staff across the state.”

Superintendents are asking the Iowa Department of Public Health to reallocate 64,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide from the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program to the state’s priority populations.

According to the letter, this quantity of vaccine will allow for every interested school staff member in Iowa to receive their first dose of the vaccine before the required in-person learning begins.

“Since last March, school staff have been at the cornerstone of Iowa communities and our response to this global pandemic,” the letter states. “All school staff members deserve the ability to be vaccinated before being required by law to return to circumstances in which the CDC-recommended social distancing cannot possibly be implemented.”

In addition to Reynolds, the letter is also addressed to Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia and Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

Reynold’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Last week, Reynolds signed into law Senate File 160, which requires K-12 schools to offer a 100 percent in-person learning option by Feb. 15.

Supporters of the measure cited concerns about students not in schools falling behind in their education, possible mental health issues for isolated students and students at risk of abuse not being at school and under the supervision of mandatory reporters.

School officials worry that with more students in the classroom, there will be no room for social distancing. More students and staff could have to quarantine from exposure to COVID-19 or test positive.

Last month, school nurses received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Linn County. They qualified for phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.

Phase 1B, which began Feb. 1, includes K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers, along with first responders and people 65 and older.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:51PM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Iowa lawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing 'just crazy' ...

04:48PM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Cedar Rapids, Marion school superintendents ask governor for coronavir ...

02:18PM | Tue, February 02, 2021

Iowa adds 834 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa lawmaker calls bill to limit off-campus mask-wearing 'just crazy'

Iowa adds 834 coronavirus cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday

Positive COVID-19 cases among Corridor first responders remain low

Democrats investigate Tyson, Smithfield over COVID-19 outbreaks

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa universities apologize for 'egregious' free speech suppression

Cedar Rapids man took derecho repair jobs and money, but did not do the work, police say

Time Machine: Cedar Rapids 'Moonshine King' kept making booze (and getting arrested) during Prohibition

Iowa hunting, fishing license sales for 2020 bring in $3.6 million more than 2019

Cedar County man faces up to 20 years for child porn involving 14-year-old Minnesota girl

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe