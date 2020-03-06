Government

Cedar Rapids judge among finalists for Iowa Supreme Court

This will mark Gov. Kim Reynolds' fourth appointment to the court

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mary Chicchelly presides over an April 27, 2019, hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids. (The Gazette)
Sixth Judicial District Judge Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids is one of three finalists forwarded Friday to the governor for her pick in filling a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

After interviewing 15 lawyers and judges, the State Judicial Nominating Commission winnowed the finalists to Chicchelly, a district court judge appointed seven years ago by then-Gov. Terry Branstad; Matt McDermott, a Des Moines lawyer who for five years represented the Republican Party of Iowa; and David May from Polk City, a former district judge appointed in 2019 by Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve on the state appeals court.

Reynolds now has 30 days to choose from the three finalists.

This will be her fourth appointment to the seven-member court. She last appointed — in January — Dana Oxley of Swisher, who was a lawyer with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll in Cedar Rapids.

The latest position became available because of the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.

Chicchelly received her law degree in 1992 from the University of Iowa College of Law.

“I would like Governor Reynolds and the Commission to know that I have a great dedication to public service, service to the bench and to judicial education. I strive for personal excellence in all phases of my life,” she wrote in part in her application. “ ... I strongly believe that my duty as a judge is to apply the law, and interpret it as written. As such, I can be counted on to respect the integrity of the law and the separation of powers.”

