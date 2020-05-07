Government

Cedar Rapids issues boil order for portions of SW Cedar Rapids

The Gazette

The City of Cedar Rapids Thursday morning issued a drinking water boil order for portions of southwest Cedar Rapids.

A rupture in a water main feeding the Bowling Street Booster Station and C Street Water Tower caused a loss of pressure, which created the potential for bacteria contamination to occur, according to a news release.

The two affected areas are bounded by these streets:

• For the first area, Schaeffer Drive SW east to C Street SW and 19th Avenue SW south to Highway 30.

• For the second area, Sixth Street SW east to J Street SW and 29th Avenue south to 36th Avenue SW.

The city is advising affected residents to:

1) Bring water to a boil

2) Let it rapidly boil for at least 1 minute

3) Allow to cool completely before consuming

The boil order should be lifted or extended by 1 p.m. Sunday, after repairs are complete, pressure is restored, flushing has occurred, chlorine levels have been monitored and two consecutive sets of bacteria samples have been collected for analysis, the city stated.

Water is safe to consume in all other areas of Cedar Rapids.

