Government

Cedar Rapids Iowa Democratic Party leader endorses Steyer

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer speaks during a campaign event at MERGE in Iowa City on Monday,
Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer speaks during a campaign event at MERGE in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Holly Christine Brown of Cedar Rapids, the chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Asian/Pacific Islander Caucus, has endorsed Tom Steyer’s bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Brown, a Filipina, is looking for a president who is “willing to listen, learn, and grow.”

I have seen Tom Steyer meeting and genuinely listening to marginalized communities, and he has shown that he is learning from those experiences,” said Brown. “To me, this is the mark of a true leader.”

In the final days before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, the Steyer campaign said it is seeing strong momentum, especially with people of color. LULAC Deputy State Director Jessica Trinidad and Fort Dodge NAACP leader Sherry Washington also have endorsed Steyer.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

