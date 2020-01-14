Cedar Rapids green lights $11 million in street repairs for O Avenue and Center Point Road

CEDAR RAPIDS — The calendar just flipped to January, but 2020 road work is already coming into view with more than $11 million worth of projects adopted by City Council on Tuesday.

The most substantial change is a complete overhaul of pothole riddled O Avenue NW from 16th Street to Edgewood Road. The pavement, which has been described as some of the worst in the city, is expected to be ripped out and replaced, new water main, storm and sanitary sewers, and culverts, and sidewalk gaps filled and crumbling sidewalks replaced.

“Everything that comes through Paving for Progress is a need,” Council member Ashley Vanorny said. “This is certainly where we’ve had a lot of vocal neighbors, and I’ve driven past there and they are extremely valid in their complaint. I am excited we are getting done. and there is an end in sight.”

The two-year project is estimated to cost $9.075 million. It would begin in March or April with construction of 16th to 24th Street in 2020 and 24th to Edgewood Road in 2021, with completion that fall.

City Council approved the budget and scope of the project, which would open up to bids from contractors on Jan. 29.

About two-thirds of the budget would be covered by Paving for Progress, a voter approved 1-cent sales tax for street repairs, while the remainder would come from road use taxes and fees for water, sanitary sewers and storm sewers, said Doug Wilson, Paving for Progress manager.

Also approved Tuesday was the second and third phase of an O Avenue overhaul that begin in 2018 with reconstruction of O from Ellis Boulevard to 16th Street. No work occurred in 2019.

Council member Marty Hoeger said the project was welcome, “well overdue” and he said he is thankful it is being finished.

Council member Dale Todd questioned such a large investment on a single project when numerous street repair needs exist across the city.

“This takes a big hit out of the Paving for Progress budget,” Todd said. “Certainly needs it, but that being said, we really need to be thinking about ways to do smaller projects at the same time. This is a substantial chunk of the budget.”

City officials have estimated Paving for Progress tax proceeds can support $18 million per year with of blend of total reconstruction, which is most costly, rehabilitation and general maintenance.

Wilson had estimated previously 30 to 40 individual road projects and a budget of around $19.2 million for the 2020 Paving for Progress program.

“Remember this is a two-year project, so the budget is spread over more than one fiscal year,” Wilson said. “O Avenue has the biggest budget for projects to be done in 2020 and 2021.”

The full O Avenue project — from Ellis to Edgewood — clocks in at around $11 million, which would be the biggest project entering the seventh year of the 10-year Paving for Progress program, he said.

Also on deck was awarding a $2.3 million contract to Boomerang Corp., of Anamosa. for a project to convert Center Point Road NE from 29th Street to J Avenue from one-way travel to two-way, reconstruct pavement on 29th Street from Center Point to I-380, add a bioretention cell to hold back water before flowing into McLoud Run and under ground utility upgrades.

Oakland Road NE, which had previously been a parallel companion one-way street, was previously converted to two ways. Cedar Rapids has been working for several years to convert most of the one-way streets two ways, particularly in the downtown area believing the two directions are safer, better accommodates multiple modes of transportation, such as cyclists and pedestrians and are more business friendly.

The City Council also signed off on a multiyear naming rights deal with ImOn Communications for the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena to ImOn Ice. Council members also learned of a new partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks that will take place in the next couple of months. The National Hockey League Team is donating equipment and funding to boost the arena’s instructional learn to play hockey program, “which we think is going to be significant,” said Mike Silva, of VenuWorks, which manages the ice arena.

