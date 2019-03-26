ARTICLE

Cedar Rapids fire chief candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

(File photo) The Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
(File photo) The Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Four finalists vying to become the new Cedar Rapids fire chief are expected to participate in a candidate meet-and-greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station, 713 First Avenue SE.

The public can meet the candidates and provide general input about the candidate’s experience and characteristics they value in the fire chief position. Finalists include:

• Andrew Oleson, acting assistant chief of operations, administrative district chief and chief of training with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

• Gregory Smith, assistant chief of operations with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

• Christopher Bachman, deputy chief with the Pike Township Fire Department in Indianapolis, Ind.

• J. Chris Richmond, division chief and fire marshal in the Springfield (Ill.) Fire Department.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz selected the four from a list of six candidates provided by the Civil Services Commission, who considered a pool of 31 candidates. Springsted Waters, an executive search firm based in Addison, Texas, had a $28,500 contract to serve as search consultant.

A selection is expected in early April. The position pays $115,000 to $159,000 plus benefits, according to a job information sheet. The fire chief oversees 148 full time employees, nine fire stations and a $20 million annual budget.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Former chief Mark English retired on Sept. 19 after seven years at the helm. He was earning $148,366.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa counties among healthiest in nation, new report says

Iowa State next up to seat student on Board of Regents

Iowa flood disaster not over 'by a long shot'

ACLU sues Iowa Public Information Board over Autumn Steele records

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

British lawmakers vote to seize control of Brexit for a day

U.S. Senate Republican Lindsey Graham wants a special counsel to investigate Trump probe

Gov. Reynolds prods lawmakers on felon voting rights proposal

Taco John's to open in Hiawatha in May

Trump critic, lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested, faces wire fraud and bank fraud charges

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.