Cedar Rapids fire chief candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Four finalists vying to become the new Cedar Rapids fire chief are expected to participate in a candidate meet-and-greet from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Rapids Central Fire Station, 713 First Avenue SE.

The public can meet the candidates and provide general input about the candidate’s experience and characteristics they value in the fire chief position. Finalists include:

• Andrew Oleson, acting assistant chief of operations, administrative district chief and chief of training with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

• Gregory Smith, assistant chief of operations with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

• Christopher Bachman, deputy chief with the Pike Township Fire Department in Indianapolis, Ind.

• J. Chris Richmond, division chief and fire marshal in the Springfield (Ill.) Fire Department.

Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz selected the four from a list of six candidates provided by the Civil Services Commission, who considered a pool of 31 candidates. Springsted Waters, an executive search firm based in Addison, Texas, had a $28,500 contract to serve as search consultant.

A selection is expected in early April. The position pays $115,000 to $159,000 plus benefits, according to a job information sheet. The fire chief oversees 148 full time employees, nine fire stations and a $20 million annual budget.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Former chief Mark English retired on Sept. 19 after seven years at the helm. He was earning $148,366.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com