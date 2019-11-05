What to know about Cedar Rapids city elections

Cedar Rapids City Council seats are up for grabs, and today voters get to have their say. If you need more information on the city council candidates, we have you covered.

Six candidates are seeking four seats up for election. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Closing time is an hour earlier than previous elections.)

Who are the candidates?

Two at-large seats are on the ballot, sought by incumbent Ann Poe, Patrick Loeffler and Jorel Robinson. Incumbent Soctt Overland faces challenger Sofia Mehaffey for the District 2 seat, and incumbent Scott Olson is running unopposed in District 4.

Where the candidates stand

Reporter Brian Morelli asked the candidates if they think the city should sell the DoubleTree Hotel. Read that story, which includes more on the candidates stances on city issues.

The Gazette also asked each of the candidates to write columns informing readers of their platforms. Read them here:

At-large:

• Loeffler: A passion for working with people and businesses

• Poe: Experience and knowledge to keep Cedar Rapids growing

• Robinson: Time to work together and be fearless

District 2:

• Overland: Great progress, but much remains to be done

• Mehaffey: Collaboration can lift up local families

District 4:

• Olson: Listen, find creative solutions to issues

And if you are wondering where The Gazette’s editorial board stands:

What else is on the ballot?

There are no city measures, but school elections are on the ballot this time around. Here’s what to expect:

Have questions?

For more information on voting, finding your precinct and what’s on the ballot, visit Linn County’s Election Services website.

• Find your polling place: Use this address lookup tool from Linn County