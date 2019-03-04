Want to help shape the future of Cedar Rapids? Committee members sought by city

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city of Cedar Rapids is seeking applications to serve on various boards, commissions and advisory committees.

The panels assist city staff and City Council in providing input and guiding city initiatives and processes.

Gender balance is sought on all boards, commissions and committees, and women, minorities and qualified individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Completed applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, located in City Hall at 101 First St. SE, or sent by email to city-clerk@cedar-rapids.org. All applications are kept on file for one year.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 286-5060 or email city-clerk@cedar-rapids.org, or go online to Cedar-Rapids.org and search “boards and commissions.”

Applications are due by April 30.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com