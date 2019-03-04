Government

Want to help shape the future of Cedar Rapids? Committee members sought by city

Cedar Rapids City Hall on the corner of First Avenue and First Street East. (file photo)
Cedar Rapids City Hall on the corner of First Avenue and First Street East. (file photo)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The city of Cedar Rapids is seeking applications to serve on various boards, commissions and advisory committees.

The panels assist city staff and City Council in providing input and guiding city initiatives and processes.

Gender balance is sought on all boards, commissions and committees, and women, minorities and qualified individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Completed applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, located in City Hall at 101 First St. SE, or sent by email to city-clerk@cedar-rapids.org. All applications are kept on file for one year.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 286-5060 or email city-clerk@cedar-rapids.org, or go online to Cedar-Rapids.org and search “boards and commissions.”

Applications are due by April 30.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by B.A.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

House committee OKs increased cost for solar customers

Should the state be limited in buying public land? A pair of bills would curtail that option

Kavanaugh still driving partisan feelings in Iowa

Iowa Congressional Democrats don't sign letter on Waters of the U.S. rules revision

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

From Washington to Washington, D.C. this new 4,000 mile bike trail will cut through Iowa

Girl Scout earns Gold Award advocating end to tampon tax

Autopsy results of body family members say is Christopher Bagley expected this week

Swastikas spray-painted on Iowa City church

Vehicle flips off I-380, closes I-380 NB access at 1st St NE

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.