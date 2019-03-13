Government

Weinacht appointed to serve on National League of Cities council

Susie Weinacht
Susie Weinacht

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids City Council member Susie Weinacht, who also is serving as mayor pro tem, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2019 Race, Equity and Leadership council.

“This council is an incredible opportunity that I’m honored to accept,” Weinacht said in a news release. “I look forward to exchanging insights and expertise to achieve NLC’s overall mission of the REAL initiative: to strengthen the leadership capacity of local elected officials to eliminate racial disparities, heal racial tensions and build more equitable communities.”

The council helps shape the organization’s policy positions and advocates on behalf of cities and towns, according to the news release.

The purpose of the council is to help equip member organizations to address racial tensions in their communities and address the historical, systemic and structural barriers that further inequity and racism in cities across the country, according to the news release.

