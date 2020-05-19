Cedar Rapids buses start rolling again

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nick Birtcher returned to work Monday after nearly two months of unpaid leave from his job at Godfather’s Pizza because the bus system started running again.

Birtcher said the modified service that started Monday, after being sidelined in the coronavirus pandemic, is a “huge blessing” and he is ready to resume work and help “open up the economy.”

Birtcher said his Route 5 had only four others during his trip, all of whom were social distancing and complying with a new mask policy.

Cedar Rapids Transit Manager Brad DeBrower said ridership was off to a slow start. Still, the system was asking riders to use the buses for essential travel only.

They run from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with hourly service except for Route 5, which runs in 15-minute intervals. There is no peak or Saturday service.

There are no fares and passengers must enter and exit through the rear doors. Face coverings are required onboard and in the downtown Ground Transportation Center. Each bus is limited to 10 passengers at a time.