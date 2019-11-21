Cedar Rapids' Ashley Vanorny elected to Iowa League of Cities executive board

CEDAR RAPIDS — Members of the Iowa League of Cities elected a Cedar Rapids City Council member to serve on its board.

In her role, Ashley Vanorny, who is in her first term representing District 5, which primarily covers southwest Cedar Rapids, will help adopt policies to provide direction to the League of Cities, adopt the annual operating budget and establish membership fees.

Vanorny noted the value of the educational benefits she’d received from the organization’s Municipal Leadership Academy and other training, as well as its annual conference.

“This past year I was able to serve on the education committee and help provide insight into programming,” she said in a statement. “This natural progression to run for the executive board emphasizes my commitment to represent the citizens of Cedar Rapids and investment in learning from our peer cities.”

The executive board includes 14 board directors and five officers, all of which are filled by current city officials with a balance of populations and geographic locations. Directors serve two-year terms, and each member can serve up to two terms.

The Iowa League of Cities describes itself as a “unified voice of cities, providing advocacy, training and guidance to strengthen Iowa’s communities.” The organization counts 870 of Iowa’s cities as members.

