Campground restrooms, showers to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend in Iowa

Iowa state parks will open restrooms, shower buildings and cabins starting Friday for Memorial Day weekend, and campgrounds will be open for all campers including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping, the Governor’s Office announced Wednesday.

The 12 cabins available for rent at Backbone State Park were reserved within an hour Wednesday after the announcement was made, park concession operator Kelly Peterman said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no cabin rentals available Friday and Saturday for Memorial Day weekend.

“I think the cabins are a very safe way for people to get back out and enjoy because they’re in their own space with their own restroom and their own kitchen,” Peterman said. “I’ve turned away probably 20 people because we’re full.”

Park Manager Nate Detrich said the majority of the 126 campground spaces were also rented by Wednesday afternoon. All of the electric sites were reserved before the governor’s announcement on Tuesday, he said.

“We’re going to have a pretty full house,” Detrich said. “If people wash their hands and keep their distance, we’ll be OK.”

Park visitors are to continue social distancing and avoid gathering in groups larger than 10. In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed.

Shelters, lodges, playgrounds, group camps, museums and visitor centers will remain closed.

Only six overnight visitors per campsite will be allowed unless an immediate family has more than six people.

Picnic tables and grills are open and available for use. For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans have been removed and renters will need to bring their own from home.

Existing cabin reservations will be honored.

To allow for more cleaning time for cabins between rentals, check-in time has been moved from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and checkout time has been moved from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Beaches will be open but will be closely monitored.

Iowa has 68 state parks and four state forests with hiking trails, lake recreation and camping.

