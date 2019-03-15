Government

Building Trades Council endorses Poe, Loeffler for Cedar Rapids City Council

The 16th Avenue, 12th Avenue CRANDIC rail bridge and 8th Avenue bridges cross the Cedar River, as seen from the top of Mount Trashmore on Tuesday, May 14, 2014. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — A trades council announced two endorsements for the at-large Cedar Rapids City Council election on Friday.

The Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Building Trades Council endorsed incumbent Ann Poe, who is executive director of Hawkeye Downs, and Patrick Loeffler.

“Ann Poe has been a great friend for labor in the Cedar Rapids and surrounding area,” Rich Good, vice president of the council, said in a news release.

Loeffler is president of the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Building Trades, which represents more than 10,000 members and their families in Easter Iowa, according to the release.

.The trades council’s delegate body unanimously endorsed the two, according to the news release.

The at-large terms of Poe and council member Susie Weinacht, who has not announced her plans, expire at the end of the year.

At-large means all residents of the city can vote for a candidate. In the five council districts, only residents of the district can vote for a candidate.

Nominating petitions for council seats can be filed Aug. 26 to Sept. 19. The election is Nov. 5.

