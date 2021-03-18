CORONAVIRUS

Browsing returns to Iowa City Public Library

The Iowa City Public Library. (file photo)
The Iowa City Public Library. (file photo)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:09AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Browsing returns to Iowa City Public Library

09:43AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used fo ...

05:02PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

Iowa reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Wednesday

12:53PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, browsing is returning to the Iowa City Public Library.

The library announced the latest phase of its reopening plan Thursday. Among the new services:

— Indoor browsing for up to 30 minutes.

— Holds pickup inside the building.

— Public computer use for walk-ins, limited to one 60-minute session per day.

— Wi-Fi access.

— Printing, faxing and copying services.

— Library card signups and renewals.

While some services are returning, the library said they will limiting the number of people inside the building at one time and masks will be required. Eating and drinking in the library has been banned and seating has been removed.

The library is now on phase four of its five-part reopening plan. The final step is a full reopening of the library.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:09AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Browsing returns to Iowa City Public Library

09:43AM | Thu, March 18, 2021

Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used fo ...

05:02PM | Wed, March 17, 2021

Iowa reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Wednesday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa Utilities Board investigating issues with 211, phone line used for finding COVID-19 vaccine

Iowa reports 565 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Wednesday

All of-age Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Most first responders in Linn, Johnson counties have COVID-19 vaccines

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Huge solar farm planned for decommissioned Duane Arnold nuclear plant site

Iowa House advances 'constitutional carry' despite warnings it will make state less safe

Iowa City park renamed after Black Pulitzer Prize winner

Chew on This: Jersey Mike's Subs opens 2nd location in Cedar Rapids area

SoulGood Southern Diner in Cedar Rapids features family's favorite dishes

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe