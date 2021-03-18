Browsing returns to Iowa City Public Library

IOWA CITY — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, browsing is returning to the Iowa City Public Library.

The library announced the latest phase of its reopening plan Thursday. Among the new services:

— Indoor browsing for up to 30 minutes.

— Holds pickup inside the building.

— Public computer use for walk-ins, limited to one 60-minute session per day.

— Wi-Fi access.

— Printing, faxing and copying services.

— Library card signups and renewals.

While some services are returning, the library said they will limiting the number of people inside the building at one time and masks will be required. Eating and drinking in the library has been banned and seating has been removed.

The library is now on phase four of its five-part reopening plan. The final step is a full reopening of the library.

