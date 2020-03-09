Bridge replacement closes Highway 151 in Fairfax for 7 months

An Iowa Department of Transportation project to replace a bridge in Fairfax is closing a segment of Highway 151 for seven months.

According to a news release, U.S. Highway 151 in both directions between Prairie Avenue and Church Street will be closed approximately seven months beginning March 9 for bridge repairs, with the work predicted to be complete in mid-November.

Northbound traffic is being detoured east on Wright Brothers Boulevard then north on Interstate 380 and west on Highway 30 to Highway 151.

The detour for southbound traffic uses the same route in reverse, with traffic going east on Highway 30, then south on Interstate 380 and west on Wright Brothers Boulevard.

Local traffic can get around the closure by using local streets in Fairfax.