Smith appointed to North Liberty City Council

NORTH LIBERTY — The second vacancy was the charm for Brent Smith, who was appointed to the North Liberty City Council Tuesday night.

The city council voted unanimously to appoint Smith to the city council, according to the city. He was sworn in and seated following the vote.

Smith is a battalion chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and a 15-year resident of North Liberty. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in childhood psychology from the University of Northern Iowa, paramedic training from the University of Iowa and a fire certificate from Kirkwood Community College.

Smith was one of seven candidates who applied for the opening created by Jennifer Goings’ departure from the city council. Rather than hold a second special election this year, the city council opted to appoint a replacement. At Tuesday night’s meeting, each candidate was given the opportunity to address the council and take questions.

Smith narrowly missed being elected to the city council in March when he was one of six candidates in the special election to replace former council member Jim Sayre. RaQuishia Harrington won the special election with 275 votes and Smith came in second with 253 votes.

Both Smith and Harrington will be up for re-election this November. North Liberty residents could also seek a special election for Smith’s seat if they file a petition with at least 74 signatures within the next two weeks.

City council members earn $50 per meeting in North Liberty.

