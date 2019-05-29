Government

Smith appointed to North Liberty City Council

Brent Smith
Brent Smith

NORTH LIBERTY — The second vacancy was the charm for Brent Smith, who was appointed to the North Liberty City Council Tuesday night.

The city council voted unanimously to appoint Smith to the city council, according to the city. He was sworn in and seated following the vote.

Smith is a battalion chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and a 15-year resident of North Liberty. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in childhood psychology from the University of Northern Iowa, paramedic training from the University of Iowa and a fire certificate from Kirkwood Community College.

Smith was one of seven candidates who applied for the opening created by Jennifer Goings’ departure from the city council. Rather than hold a second special election this year, the city council opted to appoint a replacement. At Tuesday night’s meeting, each candidate was given the opportunity to address the council and take questions.

Smith narrowly missed being elected to the city council in March when he was one of six candidates in the special election to replace former council member Jim Sayre. RaQuishia Harrington won the special election with 275 votes and Smith came in second with 253 votes.

Both Smith and Harrington will be up for re-election this November. North Liberty residents could also seek a special election for Smith’s seat if they file a petition with at least 74 signatures within the next two weeks.

City council members earn $50 per meeting in North Liberty.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids police body camera program gears up

Final approval vote clears way for traffic cameras in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Gov. Reynolds defends medical marijuana expansion veto

Governor Reynolds: Banning handheld devices from drivers 'makes sense'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judicial panelist joins challenge to new law changing Iowa's judicial nominating procedure

Marion man who broke into motel room and stabbed a man during a fight receives 10 year prison sentence

Sen. Warren, Rep. Loebsack mail mobile homebuyer letter on 'predatory' business practice

University of Iowa to sell former AIB campus for fraction of original estimated value

$12 million funding bump to be split evenly among Iowa's three state universities

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.