Watch Live: Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart delivers State of the City address

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart talks during a Cedar Rapids City Council meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart is scheduled to deliver his second State of the City address over the noon hour today.

The business attorney at Bradley & Riley PC who emerged from a crowded mayoral race in 2017 will present the address during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at the DoubleTree Hotel and Convention Center. City will be livestreaming the event, which can be found here.

Hart is expected to touch on the federal government finally stepping up with federal aid for flood protection after years of waiting following the 2008 flood, as well as what is ahead for the flood control project this year. Hart has also identified single family housing, developing better relationships with other municipal and county leaders, and planning how to use 130 acres of green space along the Cedar River as a priorities this year.

It is unclear if Hart will touch on criticism the city faced for its handling of the city’s tourism bureau GO Cedar Rapids, which folded after losing $2.3 million on a summer festival called “newbo evolve.”

