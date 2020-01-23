IOWA LEGISLATURE

Bill would allow guns in vehicles at Iowa workplaces, schools

A Glock Model 22, .45 caliber pistol (file photo)
A Glock Model 22, .45 caliber pistol (file photo)
IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES

02:41PM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Iowa Senate committee advances amendment against abortion

02:33PM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Bill would allow guns in vehicles at Iowa workplaces, schools

07:00AM | Thu, January 23, 2020

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue? ...

08:11PM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Iowa gaming industry seeks change in how winnings are treated

06:01PM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Pat Grassley: Control of Iowa House is 2020 target of Democrats

04:53PM | Wed, January 22, 2020

Iowa Democratic lawmakers propose eliminating union recertification elections
View More IOWA LEGISLATURE Articles

DES MOINES — Gun rights, property rights and religious liberty collided in an Iowa Senate subcommittee Thursday.

In the end, the Second Amendment prevailed as the panel advanced Senate File 459 that would prohibit employers from banning employees from carrying firearms to the job site if they have permits to carry. Employees would have to keep the firearms and ammunition out of sight and inside a locked motor vehicle of the employee.

Later, another subcommittee signed off on a bill allowing people with a permit to carry to have a gun in their vehicle when transporting children to and from school if they remain in the vehicle in a parking area or driveway.

In both cases, Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said the intent was to allow “hundreds of thousands of aw-abiding Iowans to enjoy their constitutional rights.”

Business, religious and domestic violence interests objected to SF 459, arguing it would usurp private property rights and, in the cases of houses of worship, possibly conflict with religious tenets.

However, Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said the Legislature shouldn’t pick and choose who has gun rights and who doesn’t. Although he might disagree with the prohibition on employers, state law should be consistent in its treatment of the gun rights of Iowans.

“We’re all in this together,” Bisignano said. “Until we decide that we want more restrictions, then restrictions should be few and far between.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Current law does not prohibit carrying an unloaded gun in a vehicle or an empty, cased weapon on school grounds, said Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition.

Besides, the presence of guns does not necessarily make people less safe, said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.

“You’re around guns all days long. You’re around guns in this room,” he said. Guns are allowed in the Capitol. “Iowans frequently carry guns. When you’re in the grocery store, chances are someone is carrying. It doesn’t make us any less safe.”

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry lobbyist Brad Hartkopf said the decision whether to allow guns at work, including employee parking lots, should be up to individual businesses, not the state, said.

If an employee is dismissed and escorted from the workplace, “do you want them to have access to a weapon immediately?” he asked.

“People leave this building losers all the time,” Bisignano responded. “They’re angry. We may have taken away their livelihood in some cases.”

However, just as there are limits on free speech, Second Amendment rights can be limited, too, said Jane Robinnette of Urbandale. Carrying weapons to work is just a matter of convenience, she said.

“We have to balance convenience with public safety,” Robinnete told lawmakers.

In the case of schools, Paula Blake of Johnston, who taught for 39 years, said it’s an inconvenience for teachers and other school personnel to have to lockdown schools because someone with a gun near or in the building.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Breakfast

Join The Gazette for "The Mid-Sized Employer: Getting the Tools You Need" on March 12

Buy Tickets
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Wedding Expo 2020

Start planning your dream wedding at the Iowa Wedding Expo - where everyone is welcome and equal.

GET TICKETS
Gazette Marketing
ABBA MANIA presented by The Gazette

The original from London's West End is coming to the Paramount Theatre on January 25th at 7:30 p.m.

SEE DETAILS

Those people are criminals, not law-abiding citizens who would benefit from SF 459 and SF 116, said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton. She has a permit to carry for self-defense and the protection of her children,

“To suggest I would cause a lockdown is offensive,” she said.

Both bills now move to the full Judiciary Committee. House leaders said they are open to considering the bills if the Senate approves them.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA LEGISLATURE ARTICLES ...

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue?

Iowa gaming industry seeks change in how winnings are treated

Pat Grassley: Control of Iowa House is 2020 target of Democrats

Iowa Democratic lawmakers propose eliminating union recertification elections

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

These heated domes at Cedar Rapids bars make patio season year-round

Overnight Walmart hours to end at three Cedar Rapids area locations

Do you leave your car running to warm up? Police say that's a great way to get your car stolen

FAA investigates crash of $300,000 University of Iowa drone

Poll: Which 2020 presidential candidates' campaign songs hit the right notes?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.