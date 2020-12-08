Reports: Tom Vilsack will return as USDA secretary

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack will join President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet and reprise his role as U.S. agriculture secretary, the Associated Press and Axios reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Vilsack, 70. spent eight years as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration and was elected to two terms as Iowa governor between 1999 and 2007.

Vilsack was said to be in the running for the position along with Ohio U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge and former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

But Biden will name Fudge to be secretary of Housing and Urban Development instead.

“Biden’s choice of Vilsack indicates he wants the USDA to stay more focused on its traditional roles of supporting farmers ensuring food safety,” the Axios news organization reported.

The AP reported it had confirmed the nominations with four people familiar with one or both of the decisions who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting the president-elect’s announcement.

Fudge, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was just elected to a seventh term in the House representing a majority Black district that includes parts of Cleveland and Akron.

Her move to Biden’s cabinet means the Democrats’ thin margin of control of the U.S. House will grow even thinner.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

As news outlets started reporting her selection as HUD secretary, Fudge said on Capitol Hill that it would be “an honor and a privilege” to be asked to join Biden’s cabinet, though she didn’t confirm she had been picked.

A longtime member of the House Agriculture Committee and a fierce advocate for food stamps, Fudge was originally discussed to become agriculture secretary.

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat who gave Biden a key nod of support in the primaries, had strongly backed her, saying, “It’s one thing to grow food, but another to dispense it, and nobody would be better at that than Marcia Fudge.”

She also had the strong backing of progressive groups who touted her support for food aid and worker protections at meatpacking plants, which this summer were frequent sites of COVID-19 outbreaks.

But her name was later floated for HUD as Biden’s team focused on other candidates for USDA, including Vilsack and Heitkamp.

However, Biden’s relationship with Vilsack goes back decades. He was an early supporter of Biden’s first campaign for president in 1988 while Vilsack was the mayor of Mount Pleasant. He endorsed Biden a year before the 2020 election and campaigned tirelessly for him in Iowa, the nation’s first caucus state. However, Biden fared poorly in Iowa’s problem-plagued Democratic 2020 caucuses, well behind the apparent winner Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

However, Biden has adopted aspects of Vilsack’s rural policy agenda as Democrats look to make up ground they’ve lost to Republicans in rural areas in the past decade,

Having run the giant department for eight years under Obama and sat at the table with Biden, there’s little mystery to Vilsack’s expertise. Their 34-year friendship and longtime professional connection make the choice one offering little risk.

Vilsack entered politics in large part because of tragedy, when the mayor of Mount Pleasant was gunned down at a city council meeting there in 1986.

Vilsack, then a young lawyer, had grown up in Pittsburgh and moved with his wife, Christie, to her Iowa hometown. He was recruited to seek the mayor’s office, then served two terms in the Iowa Senate before being the first Democrat to win the governorship in 30 years.

After two terms, Vilsack ran a 10-week campaign for the 2008 Democratic nomination before withdrawing and throwing his support to Hillary Clinton, even as Biden was among the field. Vilsack was a finalist for Clinton’s running mate that year.

Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that.

Biden announced earlier Tuesday that he had selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be the nation’s first Black defense secretary.

Clyburn aggressively pushed Fudge for USDA but seemed to suggest earlier Tuesday that she was under consideration for another position.

“Marcia Fudge is a tremendous candidate. I was pitching her for the Department of Agriculture,” Clyburn said on CNN. “I don’t know if that’s where she will end up, but I feel certain that Marcia Fudge is the kind of person that should be in this Cabinet and I will continue to advocate for her.”

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the Ohio State University and a law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall School of Law at Cleveland State University.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Politico first reported the news of Fudge’s selection, while Axios was first to report Vilsack as agriculture secretary.

The Associated Press contributed.