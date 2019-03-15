Government

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks Beto to Iowa, and post funnel week bills

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, shakes hands with a voter outside a polling station in El Paso, Texas, during O’Rourke’s bid for Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat in the fall. O’Rourke left his congressional post to run for Senate, and hasn’t yet said whether he will seek the presidency in 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Sergio Flores.
Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, shakes hands with a voter outside a polling station in El Paso, Texas, during O’Rourke’s bid for Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat in the fall. O’Rourke left his congressional post to run for Senate, and hasn’t yet said whether he will seek the presidency in 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Sergio Flores.
The Gazette

This week On Iowa Politics talks about Steve King’s recent bout of headlines and gives a preview of the upcoming midterm elections.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features James Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, and Thomas Nelson.

The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Porch Builder.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Paving for Progress: See what roads are on the list for Cedar Rapids

See what road upgrades are happening in the Corridor this spring

Iowa campus 'free speech' bill heads to governor's desk

'A wait-and-see game' with the river as Iowans brace for flooding

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New Hartford man sentenced to 10 years for selling over five pounds of ice meth

New Hampton man charged with child sexual exploitation, child pornography

Two men connected to Chris Bagley now face federal guns, drug charges

New northeast Cedar Rapids apartment complex plans June opening

REVIEW: Working '9 to 5'

Trending