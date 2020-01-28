Cedar Rapids lawyer Dana Oxley named to Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday appointed Dana Oxley, a Cedar Rapids attorney, as the next associate justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, marking the first time the court has had two women.

“Dana Oxley is an exceptional lawyer with a uniquely Iowa story,” Reynolds told reporters in introducing Oxley at a Statehouse news conference in her formal office. “She will be a valuable new addition to the Iowa Supreme Court. I look forward to watching her serve Iowans in this important role for years to come,” the governor said.

Oxley, 52, of Swisher, an attorney with Shuttleworth and Ingersoll, said she welcomed the opportunity and promised to uphold the Iowa Constitution and make decisions fairly and impartially as one of the seven members of the high court.

“To the citizens of Iowa, I sought this appointment to serve you,” Oxley said during the news conference. “I accept this appointment with great humbleness and honor.”

Oxley replaces the vacancy left by Chief Justice Mark Cady, 66, who died of a heart attack Nov. 15.

Reynolds, in making Tuesday’s announcement, said it had only been about 10 weeks ago that many Iowans were “shocked and heartbroken” to learn about Cady’s death.

“Our state mourned with his family, friends and colleagues,” Reynolds said. “And we will always remember his legacy of public service as we carry on.”

Reynolds said she had heard from people across the state about the three nominees sent to her by State Judicial Nominating Commission.

“I take this responsibility seriously,” Reynolds pointed out. “I look for someone who is thoughtful and loves the law, someone who is a good writer, someone with a strong work ethic, someone who understands the proper role of the courts, and again respects the rule of law. And I found her.”

Back in Cedar Rapids, Sam Jones, an attorney and partner of Oxley’s at Shuttleworth, after hearing the announcement, said “She is one of the smartest people I have ever worked with and encountered. She will make an excellent justice.”

Jones, who has worked closely with Oxley over the last eight years, said she is a “practical problem solver who will bring a common-sense approach” to the bench. She has taken on some big, complex commercial cases over the years and is well known across the state for her legal work.

Jones was on the phone with a client when he heard screaming down the hall. He hung up and discovered the a group of co-workers were just finding out the news and were celebrating.

“We’re so proud and happy for her, but it’s also bittersweet because we will all miss her as a partner,” Jones said. “She has been fun to have as a mentor and collaborator.”

Oxley joined Shuttleworth and Ingersoll in 1999 and then left in 2001 to be a career judicial law clerk for Judge David R. Hansen on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. When Hansen retired in 2011, Oxley then returned to resume her career at Shuttleworth practicing civil litigation. She is also an adjunct law professor at the University of Iowa College of Law in Iowa City.

Oxley received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

Oxley is the governor’s third appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau reporters Rod Boshart and Erin Murphy contributed to this report.

