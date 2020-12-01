Government

Ashley Hinson taps Cedar Rapids native to lead district constituent services

Sam Pritchard to serve as new Republican congresswoman's district director

Ashley Hinson speaks with journalists Nov. 4 at her Cedar Rapids campaign office after her win in Iowa's 1st Congression
Ashley Hinson speaks with journalists Nov. 4 at her Cedar Rapids campaign office after her win in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race. Hinson defeated one-term incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson has selected a Cedar Rapids native and veteran of Sen. Joni Ernst’s staff to lead constituent services efforts in Iowa’s 1st District.

Hinson, who will be sworn in as the 1st District representative in the U.S. House in early January, has named Sam Pritchard of Cedar Rapids as her district director.

Pritchard is among the members of Hinson’s senior leadership team whom the Marion Republican announced as she prepares for her new role. Hinson, a two-term Iowa House member, was elected to replace Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who was elected to the House in 2018.

Hinson also announced that her campaign manager, Jimmy Peacock, will be her chief of staff, splitting his time between Washington and the 20-county 1st District. He previously worked for Sen. Marco Rubio and as an aide to Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Brittany Madni will join Hinson as deputy chief of staff and legislative director. Madni was legislative director for Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson, worked for the House Budget Committee and was involved in developing the 2017 Republican health care reform bill as well as several federal budgets.

Sophie Seid will join Hinson as communications director. She most recently served as press secretary on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Seid also helped implement the media strategy for the Republican-led China Task Force.

Pritchard is a Cedar Rapids native who most recently managed Ernst’s successful reelection campaign. A graduate of Drake University and the University of Iowa MBA program, he brings firsthand experience to his new role after serving as Ernst’s 1st District director. As district director, he will build out the district office staff overseeing Hinson’s constituent services operation.

Members of the House are allowed a $1.4 million budget and a maximum of 18 staff members. Typically, 60 percent of the budget is spent on personnel.

Hinson’s district headquarters will be in Cedar Rapids with additional offices announced in the future.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

