ELECTION 2020

Art Staed, Barrett Hubbard to participate in candidate forum

Art Staed, Democrat
Art Staed, Democrat
/
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

08:04PM | Wed, September 23, 2020

Art Staed, Barrett Hubbard to participate in candidate forum

07:20PM | Wed, September 23, 2020

Theresa Greenfield seeks more pandemic help for Iowans, end of D.C. co ...

06:30AM | Wed, September 23, 2020

Watch: Rita Hart, Mariannette Miller-Meeks debate live at 7 p.m. Thurs ...

12:01AM | Tue, September 22, 2020

Iowa House candidates Staed, Hubbard debate in forum at 12:30 p.m. Sep ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Want to ask a question of a candidate who wants to represent Cedar Rapids in the Iowa of Representatives? Here’s your chance.

The candidates for the House 66 seat — Democratic incumbent Art Staed and Republican challenger Barrett Hubbard — will participate in an online forum at 12:30 p.m. Monday on thegazette.com.

House District 66 covers most of northeast Cedar Rapids. The House seat is one of the contests on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Questions for the forum can be submitted here.

The forum is a jointly sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Linn County and The Gazette.

The forum will be broadcast live and available for replay at the same link.

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

08:04PM | Wed, September 23, 2020

Art Staed, Barrett Hubbard to participate in candidate forum

07:20PM | Wed, September 23, 2020

Theresa Greenfield seeks more pandemic help for Iowans, end of D.C. co ...

06:30AM | Wed, September 23, 2020

Watch: Rita Hart, Mariannette Miller-Meeks debate live at 7 p.m. Thurs ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Theresa Greenfield seeks more pandemic help for Iowans, end of D.C. corruption

Watch: Rita Hart, Mariannette Miller-Meeks debate live at 7 p.m. Thursday

Iowa House candidates Staed, Hubbard debate in forum at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Not sure which ballot request form to complete? Just pick one without pre-filled voter ID or driver's license number

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Sicker patients now packing University of Iowa hospitals

Tom Harkin: 2020 election about health care

Chuck Grassley honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg, rejects hypocrisy charges

Sen. Chuck Grassley urges more aggressive lending of pandemic relief funds

University of Iowa expects football resurrection will pare down deficit, but cut sports to remain eliminated

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.