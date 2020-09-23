Art Staed, Barrett Hubbard to participate in candidate forum

CEDAR RAPIDS — Want to ask a question of a candidate who wants to represent Cedar Rapids in the Iowa of Representatives? Here’s your chance.
The candidates for the House 66 seat — Democratic incumbent Art Staed and Republican challenger Barrett Hubbard — will participate in an online forum at 12:30 p.m. Monday on thegazette.com.
House District 66 covers most of northeast Cedar Rapids. The House seat is one of the contests on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Questions for the forum can be submitted here.
The forum is a jointly sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Linn County and The Gazette.
The forum will be broadcast live and available for replay at the same link.
