Amy Klobuchar will kick off, end bus tour in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will kick off her three-day “For All of America” bus tour of Iowa swing counties starting and ending in Cedar Rapids.

Klobuchar, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will take her agenda to caucusgoers in a dozen Iowa counties, including many that Donald Trump won in 2016.

“Amy Klobuchar has always believed that leaders have a responsibility to reach out to voters wherever they are,” said Lauren Dillon, Iowa state director. “During her ‘For All of America’ bus tour, Klobuchar will meet with caucusgoers from all backgrounds — in liberal, conservative and independent parts of Iowa — to make the case that she will be the president to bring our country together and focus on the issues that affect us all.”

This will be Klobuchar’s 21st trip to Iowa since announcing her candidacy. By the end of the tour, she will have visited more than 50 of the state’s 99 counties.

Additional details will be released in the coming week. After starting in Linn County, Klobuchar will go to Keokuk, Washington, Louisa and Scott counties Oct. 18. She will visit Dubuque, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo and Guthrie counties Oct. 19. She will finish Oct. 20 in Warren, Jasper and Linn counties. She will attend the Linn County Democrats’ Hall of Fame Dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cedar Rapids Oct. 20.

