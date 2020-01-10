Government

Amy Klobuchar looking ahead to Democratic debate, caucus success

Minnesota senator addresses disability issues in Cedar Rapids stop

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar laughs as she talks to reporters Friday during a Plan to Protect Equal Rights and Provide Opportunities for People with Disabilities event at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Democratic presidential hopeful is rising in the Iowa pre-caucus polls and says she’s ready for Tuesday’s candidate debate at Drake University. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar laughs as she talks to reporters Friday during a Plan to Protect Equal Rights and Provide Opportunities for People with Disabilities event at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Democratic presidential hopeful is rising in the Iowa pre-caucus polls and says she’s ready for Tuesday’s candidate debate at Drake University. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — Riding a late-developing surge, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is looking forward to the last debate before the Iowa caucuses to continue laying out her plans and addressing issues such as disability rights and rural concerns.

She doesn’t know if her recent rise in polls will cause other Democratic presidential hopefuls to press her when they meet Tuesday at Drake University in Des Moines, but she said Friday she’ll be ready.

“I hope they aim a lot of questions that me,” Klobuchar said after meeting with disability rights advocates in Cedar Rapids.

She laid out a plan calling for fully funding educational opportunities for the disabled, improving access to transportation — including in rural areas, prohibiting landlords from unfairly discriminating against renters with disabilities, improving and promoting employment training programs for people with disabilities and investing in long-term care.

The needs of the disability community often go overlooked, she said, but they are disproportionately affected by decisions at the federal level.

“Remember when Betsy DeVos goes after funding for the Special Olympics, it’s a bad thing for everyone, but this community takes it in the heart,” Klobuchar said of the U.S secretary of education. “This administration’s assault on the Affordable Care Act and the preexisting condition provision, they take that personally. Parents with kids with Down syndrome, ... they know that could be the end of their child’s life as they know it.

“So all of these things, when it’s health care or it’s housing, or it’s even the very act of voting, hit the disability community in a much bigger way,” she said.

Like disability rights, rural issues and agriculture policy haven’t received the attention they deserve in previous debates, Klobuchar said.

“I’m the only one on that stage that asked to be on the Agriculture (Committee),” Klobuchar said, “and has been involved in three farm bills, which doesn’t mean just farmers. It also means aid to local communities and conservation practices.

“So that’s going to be an opportunity for me to differentiate myself,” she said.

Klobuchar’s poll numbers have been rising but are still in single digits. A CBS News poll in Iowa that found Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in a three-way tie for first at 23 percent, with Elizabeth Warren at 16 percent and Klobuchar at 7 percent. She raised more than $11 million in the last quarter.

However, Klobuchar believes it will be her grassroots support in Iowa that will help her finish well in the caucuses.

“We have the most endorsements of elected and former elected officials than any other candidate,” she said. In the Cedar Rapids area that includes state Sen. Liz Mathis, state Rep. Molly Donahue and former state legislator and Ambassador Swati Dandekar.

“That’s going to help,” Klobuchar said. “It’s going to make all the difference (because) they will not just be endorsements on a brochure. They’re going to be endorsements in the room” on caucus night.

“It’s going be all about people,” she said. “For me, it always has been. Ads don’t vote.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids Rep. Running-Marquardt calls Joe Biden most electable, best prepared

Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign

In Dubuque, voters can't escape the campaign, even at their favorite bars

Cedar Rapids traffic camera tickets declining, but on pace to double revenue projection

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Wrapping up CES 2020 - anxiety, fear and cats

University of Iowa associate dean appointed weeks after arrest

Ice, up to 8 inches of snow expected in weekend winter storm coming to Eastern Iowa

Hotel Chauncey finally opens in Iowa City high-rise

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The Legislature cometh

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.