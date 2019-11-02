Government

AOC to join Sanders next week in Coralville

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, is introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during an Oct, 19 campaign rally n the Queens borough of New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, is introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., during an Oct, 19 campaign rally n the Queens borough of New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Vermont U.S./ Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joined by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Nov. 9 rally in Coralville.

The New York congresswoman, who traces her interest in serving in public office to Sanders’ unsuccessful bid for the 2016 Democratic nomination, will join Sanders for a rally at 6:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center at Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

They also will do rallies together Friday in Council Bluffs and at noon Nov. 9 at Drake University in Des Moines.

Like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez is a champion of the Green New Deal, which Sanders said Saturday at a jobs and infrastructure forum in Cedar Rapids will create up to 20 million jobs, “transforming our energy system away from fossil fuels to efficiency and sustainable energy.”

She appeared with Sanders when he returned to the campaign trail after being hospitalized for a heart attack and has appeared in digital ads for the candidate.

Shuttle services between the University of Iowa and the Marriott will be available. Visit the events page at www.berniesanders.com for more information.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Democratic presidential candidates pitch economic equality

Infrastructure spending will yield jobs, Democratic hopefuls say

Photos: Hundreds gather for first Finkenauer Fish Fry

Thousands hear messages of hope, calls to action from Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

$1M cash bail set for defendant in Chris Bagley killing

UPDATE: Cedar Rapids man killed in early morning shooting

A privatization smoke screen at the University of Iowa

DNC chairman Tom Perez sees 2020 election as 'moral fork in the road'

Ban daylight saving time? Many sleep scientists say yes - for our health

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.