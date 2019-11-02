AOC to join Sanders next week in Coralville

CEDAR RAPIDS — Vermont U.S./ Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joined by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a Nov. 9 rally in Coralville.

The New York congresswoman, who traces her interest in serving in public office to Sanders’ unsuccessful bid for the 2016 Democratic nomination, will join Sanders for a rally at 6:30 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center at Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

They also will do rallies together Friday in Council Bluffs and at noon Nov. 9 at Drake University in Des Moines.

Like Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez is a champion of the Green New Deal, which Sanders said Saturday at a jobs and infrastructure forum in Cedar Rapids will create up to 20 million jobs, “transforming our energy system away from fossil fuels to efficiency and sustainable energy.”

She appeared with Sanders when he returned to the campaign trail after being hospitalized for a heart attack and has appeared in digital ads for the candidate.

Shuttle services between the University of Iowa and the Marriott will be available. Visit the events page at www.berniesanders.com for more information.

