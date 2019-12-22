Remembering Hayden Fry
 

From the memorable wins to the famous "Fryisms," The Gazette examines the life and career of an Iowa icon in this special section.

Keep Reading

Government

Actor Kevin Costner returns to Iowa to support Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets actor Kevin Costner, left, during a campaign event, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. Costner endorsed Buttigieg’s candidacy at the event. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets actor Kevin Costner, left, during a campaign event, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. Costner endorsed Buttigieg’s candidacy at the event. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press

INDIANOLA, Iowa — “Field of Dreams” actor Kevin Costner returned to Iowa on Sunday to go to bat for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, pitching the small-town mayor as someone worth listening to in the crowded lineup of White House hopefuls.

“Whether your road leads you to Pete, like mine has, that’s for you to judge,” Costner, a self-described independent, told more than 1,000 people in the high school gymnasium of Indianola, a town of about 16,000 people located south of Des Moines. “When Pete speaks of unity, it’s the kind of unity I’ve been waiting and hoping to hear about.”

Costner, whose 1989 film offered a mixture of baseball and fantasy amid Iowa cornfields, also noted the status of the state’s caucuses as the first voting in the selection of a Democratic nominee.

“That power, that awesome responsibility, originates here on the ground in Iowa,” said Costner, speaking in a low voice from a lectern and looking casual in jeans and a windbreaker. “What you do with your vote is put those first seeds in the ground and see what grows next year.”

It was Buttigieg, not Costner, who brought up “Field of Dreams.” In a nod to his audience, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, didn’t quote the movie’s most famous line — “Ïf you build it, he will come”— but a more crowd-pleasing bit of dialogue: “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.” The candidate thanked the star for making “Iowa as heavenly as it can be on a December day.”

Among those turning out to see the director and star of the films “Dances with Wolves” and “Open Range” and the lead in the current Paramount channel series “Yellowstone” was 76-year-old retiree Martha Cunningham. “I’d have come to see Pete. But seeing Kevin Costner, that’s extra!” she said.

The appearance of celebrity endorsers marks a new phase in the Iowa campaign as the caucuses loom Feb. 3. Earlier this month, actress Rosario Dawson campaigned with her boyfriend, Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator and Buttigieg rival. Days later, former Olympic ice skater Michelle Kwan was spinning with children at a downtown Des Moines ice rink touting her pick in the 2020 Democratic field, former Vice President Joe Biden.

By Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Warren tells Iowans to 'get in the fight' for change

Iowa presidential debate could be the smallest yet

Mental health region says no to funding Linn, Johnson mental health centers - for now

Pickleball appeals to active Iowa seniors, leading to more investments in courts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

He burned an Iowa church's LGBTQ flag and got 16 years. They responded by advocating for him.

Photos: Iowa football team leaves for Holiday Bowl

For another Hayden Fry legacy, see Iowa's baby name rankings

What the tax law and the Titanic have in common

Des Moines principal apologizes after seizing kids' pizzas

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.