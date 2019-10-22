Abby Finkenauer fish fry attracts 8 presidential hopefuls to Cedar Rapids for November event

CEDAR RAPIDS — Eight Democratic presidential hopefuls are expected to join Iowa 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer for a Nov. 2 fish fry and conversations about jobs and infrastructure.

Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will join the freshman congresswoman for a mid-day fish fry at Hawkeye Downs, 4400 6th St. SW, Cedar Rapids.

They are among 14 2020 presidential hopefuls who on Nov. 1 will be in Des Moines for the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice fundraiser.

“Right now, we’re hearing about a lot of different issues, but we need to hear a heck of a lot more about investing in our communities through infrastructure,” Finkenauer said.

She called it “non-negotiable” that the candidates commit to improving infrastructure and creating good jobs.

“No matter who our next president is, I will do everything I can to ensure Iowa’s needs are being heard and that (candidates) fully understand the urgent need to follow through on infrastructure promises, from rural roads to locks and dams,” said Finkenauer, who sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee.

IBEW PAC, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers PAC, International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers PAC, International Union of Operating Engineers-EPEC, FIRE PAC, SMART-TD PAC and UA Union Plumbers & Pipefitters Vote! PAC will co-host the fish fry discussion.

Labor leaders will ask the candidates, who will appear separately, about their visions for expanding opportunity for working people in Iowa, and men and women across Iowa and the country.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The program will begin at 1:15 p.m. Tickets are $35 for fried walleye. Children eat free. Tickets, which are limited, are available at abbyfinkenauer.com/fishfry.

