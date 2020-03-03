AARP calls for cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs

DES MOINES — AARP is calling for quick action on legislation to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $100 a month.

The proposal, House File 2138, has been approved by the House Human Resources Committee, however AARP doesn’t want the bill to get “lost in the shuffle” as lawmakers race to meet the second funnel deadline of the session in two weeks, said Anthony Carroll, associate has won committee approval cap prescription insulin costs at $100 for Iowans in health insurance plans that Iowa regulates. The $100 limit would apply to each kind of insulin a person takes.

A recent study showed almost 261,000 Iowans have prediabetes or diabetes, and the cost of insulin has increased nearly 40 percent over a five-year window, according to AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson. A survey also showed 30 percent of Iowa residents have stopped taking medication as prescribed due to cost.

“We need to pass legislation at the state level to begin addressing these outrageous drug costs, and this legislation to cap insulin costs is a step in the right direction,” Anderson said Tuesday. “With the funnel deadline rapidly approaching, the time to act is now.”

The funnel deadline March 21 is when bills passed out of the House must be approved by a committee in the Senate and Senate-passed bills must be approved by a House committee. In the case of HF 2138, there is not companion bill in the Senate so it must survive the deadline to remain alive for consideration by senators.

At a Statehouse news conference Tuesday, Nancy Maday of Bettendorf said that with Medicare she likely will hit her Medicare doughnut hole later this month and her medication costs will be $900 a month.’

“Sometimes I don’t take my meds for a couple of days at the end of the month,” Maday said.

HF 2138 has broad support from hospitals, health care groups and some insurance interests. No lobbying group is registered against it, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there is enough support to pass the bill, AARP officials said.

HF 2138 would apply to those insurance plans the state regulates, including individuals plans and those that cover state employees, Carroll said.

“That creates a bit of pressure on the marketplace,” which can lead other insurers to follow suit, he said.

