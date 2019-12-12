75-year-old Iowa City man wins $25,000 a year for life (he took the lump sum)

CLIVE – Joseph White of Iowa City cashed in his winning ticket Thursday to become the state’s sixth big winner in the Iowa Lottery’s Lucky for Life game.

White, 75, claimed a prize of $25,000 a year for life that he won with a lottery ticket he bought at the Kum & Go at 1310 S. Gilbert St. in Iowa City. The ticket White produced at lottery headquarters matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Monday night’s drawing to win the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.

He was Iowa’s sixth big winner since the game’s inception in 2016. Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they are truly for life.

The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments. White chose to receive his prize as the lump-sum option.

According to lottery officials, the lump-sum option of $390,000 nets out to $276,900 after federal taxes of $93,600 and state taxes of $19,500 are withheld.

The winning numbers in Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 1-16-27-39-45 and Lucky Ball 10. Kum & Go will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling White’s ticket at one of its stores.

Players in Lucky for Life choose five numbers from a pool of 48 for the white balls and one out of 18 numbers for the Lucky Ball. Players can win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. The game’s second prize – for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball – is $25,000 a year for life.