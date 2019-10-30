7 presidential candidates to attend forum Saturday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Seven 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls will address questions on employment, housing, climate change, education and health care during an Accessibility for All forum Saturday in Cedar Rapids.

The forum will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, 523 33rd Ave. SW. The event also will include state and local elected officials and candidates.

The forum, co-hosted by the Linn County Medical Society, is for people with disabilities, their family members, allies and advocates, physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and nurses, according to Catherine Crist, chairwoman of Accessibility for All. Crist and Dr. Cindy Hanawalt, past president of the medical society, will moderate the program.

Retired U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, principal author of the American with Disabilities Act of 1990, will be the keynote speaker.

Candidates participating are U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, New York businessman Andrew Yang, and former U.S. Reps. John Delaney of Maryland and Beto O’Rourke of Texas. Former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut will speak for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The day will begin with an opportunity to speak directly with state and local legislators and candidates about voters’ concerns. Candidates will appear sequentially to answer questions generated by the disability and health care communities.

Each candidate will have a 30-minute moderated question-and-answer session followed by time to mingle.

The legislative forum will be from 10 to 11 a.m. It will be followed by the presidential candidate forum from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and resuming after lunch from 12:45 to 5 p.m. A reception from 5 to 6 p.m. will conclude the day.

ASL and CART will be provided. Other reasonable accommodations may be requested during registration. Advanced registration is required at https://afanow.org/2019-accessibility-inclusion-and-outreach-conference/.

