6 presidential candidates confirmed for Progress Iowa Corn Feed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Six presidential candidates have confirmed they will take part in Progress Iowa’s fifth annual Corn Feed on July 14 at NewBo City Market.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Eric Swalwell of California, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, author Marianne Williamson and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will headline the advocacy organization’s annual summer event.

Iowa 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque will give the welcoming remarks, Executive Director Matt Sinovic said at a news conference Wednesday at NewBo. Sinovic said all Democratic presidential candidates have been invited to attend. He expects more confirmations before the event.

“It will be an empowering day for progressives,” he said, adding that “several thousand” are expected to attend. Doors will open at noon.

It will be an opportunity for people in the Corridor to see the presidential candidates, said state Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, a member of the host committee.

Registration is open at www.iowacornfeed.com. A $35 supporter package includes coupons for food and other merchandise from NewBo vendors.

The Corn Feed will include live music, an activist fair and family-friendly activities.

