5 more coronavirus deaths reported in Iowa

Five more Iowans have died because of the novel coronavirus disease, the state Department of Public Health reported Sunday.

The number of new deaths is the fewest of any day since May 2, coming on the heels of a state-high-to-date of 25 announced Saturday. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Iowa now is 449.

One death was recorded in each of five counties — Mahaska, Muscatine, Polk, Wapello and Woodbury.

A total of 449 new positive cases also was announced, bringing the total of known cases in Iowa to 17,244. Of those 449 new cases, more than one-fourth (118) came from Polk County, followed by 39 from Woodbury County and 28 from Wright County.

Polk County has had 3,704 positive cases, nearly four times as many as Linn County’s 927.

For counties that have had more than 50 cases, Wright County has seen the highest increase, at 32.2 percent.

Testing has increased in the past four days but has fallen a short of the goal of 5,000 per day. Since Wednesday, the average number of tests in Iowa has been 4,409 per day.

One of 25 Iowans now has been tested for COVID-19, and 13.5 percent of those have tested positive.

Of the total deaths, 47 percent have been age 81 and above, 88 percent have been 61 and older. Fifty-three percent have been male.

