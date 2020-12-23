Government

4,000 more Iowans? U.S. Census Bureau releases 2020 population estimates

Iowa's population increased by around 4,000 this year

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Iowa’s population increased slightly in 2020, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released on Wednesday.

The state’s population estimate as of July 1 of this year is 3,163,561, according to the census data. This year’s estimate is only about 4,000 more residents than 2019, which was 3,159,596.

Of Iowa’s total population, 77.1 percent were of voting age, according to census data. The estimate for the total number of residents above the age of 18 is 2,438,002.

The increase from 2019 to 2020 was also less than the 2018 to 2019 jump of 9,696 Iowa residents.

In the past decade, the state has seen a population increase of over 112,000 residents. The 2010 population total for Iowa was 3,050,819, according to census data.

For the entire United States, the population estimate was an increase of over 1 million since 2019 at 329,484,123.

The total number of U.S. citizens of voting age is estimated to be 256,662,010 or 77.9 percent of the total population.

