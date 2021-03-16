Government

3-term Linn County supervisor Brent Oleson dives into new role: county employee

Brent Oleson selected as county's deputy director of public policy

Brent Oleson Former Linn County supervisor and current deputy director of public policy and community relations for Lin
Brent Oleson Former Linn County supervisor and current deputy director of public policy and community relations for Linn County.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Brent Oleson initially planned to serve only two terms when he was first elected in 2008 to the Linn County Board of Supervisors. But while advancing county conservation projects and programs, he decided to stay for a third.

“During my last term, it became apparent that I needed to think about my future career as I was already serving more than my initial pledge of eight years and I could always find another reason to stay just one more term to accomplish yet another significant project,” recalled Oleson, who joined the board as a Republican but switched in 2015 to be a Democrat.

Though he announced a decision last August to step away from the board — opening one of the three elected seats — he ultimately did not go too far for his next job.

Oleson became the deputy director of public policy and community relations for Linn County, an $81,764-a-year-job he has held since January after leaving the $115,726 supervisor role.

Oleson, 50, said he weighed many issues in his career and life in making the decision to leave the board and apply for his new position.

Last summer, Oleson, who holds a law degree from the University of Iowa, interviewed for a position with the Linn County Attorney’s Office as an assistant attorney in the department’s juvenile division. Oleson was instead offered a job as a simple misdemeanor assistant by County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden. Oleson also considered an offer from a private law firm.

“I was unwilling to leave my position as supervisor with that little notice to my board mates or leave the position unfilled and subject the county to having to fill the position by appointment,” he said.

He remained on the board until his term expired. Republican Louie Zumbach of Coggon was elected to the open seat.

Ultimately, Oleson ended up being one of over 40 people who applied for his current job.

Darrin Gage, Linn County director of public policy and community relations, said Oleson was the only current county employee who applied for the job.

The county’s human resources department winnowed the applications to four finalists. Gage and county Communications Director Joi Alexander interviewed the finalists — including the sitting supervisor — on Nov. 19 and 20 and Gage ultimately offered Oleson the position.

“This process followed the same rules and regulations as all our hirings,” Gage explained. “There’s no shortcuts. As a hiring manager, we don’t just get to say, ‘Yeah, I want to hire this guy.’ ”

Gage said having someone in a deputy role has been needed for some time.

“I’ve been one person in my department since I started here in 2009,” Gage said. “It’s as simple as that. The workload.”

Gage said he wears “multiple hats,” from research and putting together documentation for a resolution for anything the Board of Supervisors is working on, to acting as the legislative liaison for the county and other roles.

“Because I’ve been one person juggling all that and wearing those hats for several years, Brent’s role now is supporting me in doing all that,” Gage said.

The job, previously titled policy and administration specialist, was filled from October 2018 to March 2019. After that employee left, the job description went through multiple iterations with added duties, such as working with other local governments, representing the county at committee meetings, serving on boards and commissions and managing special projects.

Gage said representing the county at community meetings is one of the bigger roles added.

However, more duties meant additional pay, which wasn’t in the budget at the time the new role was being created.

So in December 2019, Gage asked the Board of Supervisors to add those duties to the position for fiscal 2021. The board approved the request, and the position was eligible for hire July 1, 2020. But advertising the job to find applicants was delayed until October because of the pandemic and August derecho.

Gage said Oleson brings a “tremendous amount to the table” in the new role.

“Being one of the chief executives for 12 years gives him that unique perspective and understanding,” Gage said. “He brings a law degree. He is also a former employee for legislative leaders … It’s been marvelous he’s been able to hit the ground running.”

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

 

