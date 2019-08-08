Six 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in Central City Saturday for Passport to Victory

CEDAR RAPIDS — Six 2020 presidential hopefuls will meet with area Democrats Saturday evening in Central City at 1st District Democrats’ third Passport to Victory.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak, California businessman Tom Steyer and author-lecturer Marianne Williamson will be on hand to speak with area Democrats. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan have dropped out of the event to participate in events in their states related to recent mass shootings.

Hosted by the Linn, Benton and Jones County Democrats, the Cedar Corridor Passport to Victory will cap a busy weekend for the 2020 hopefuls, many who will have participated in events at the Iowa State Fair and the North Iowa Democrats Wing Ding Saturday night.

Starting at 4 p.m. at the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building on the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City, candidate will speak at the top of the hour. They’ll have 15 minutes to speak or take questions followed by time to mingle with the 300-plus Democrats expected to attend, said Catherine Crist, 1st District Democratic chairwoman.

“We allow a solid half-hour for people to get to know the speakers and for those candidates to get a better idea of Iowa voters,” she said. “There’ll be time for people to meet the candidates, take selfies and eat.

“This won’t be a cattle call with one right after the other,” Crist added.

Before the meet-the-candidates event, the 1st District Democrats will have a 10:30 a.m. workshop for anyone who wants to learn about the caucuses. There will be caucus training and a mock caucus. There will be roundtable discussions on climate change, health care and immigration I the afternoon.

First District Democrats have had Passport events in Cresco and Waterloo. Two more are coming up this fall — Sept. 22 in Grinnell and Oct. 20 in Elkader.

The event will be ADA compliant with Communication access real-time translation, (CART) provided.

