17 apply to be Iowa ethics board chief

The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines is shown on Tuesday, January 13, 2015. (The Gazette)
DES MOINES — A subcommittee of the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board will review applications for the position of executive director with the goal of hiring Megan Tooker’s successor before she leaves her post this month.

The board has received at least 17 applications for the post, which has an annual salary range of $63,690 to $97,469.

Tooker, in the job since December 2010, managed board staff, provided legal advice and investigated complaints regarding candidates for state or local offices subject to campaign finance laws. She is leaving to pursue other career opportunities.

The subcommittee reviewing applications will be board Chairman James Albert of Urbandale, Vice Chairman John Walsh of Dubuque, board member Carol Tillotson of Windsor Heights and Tooker. They will recommend the best candidates before the board meets again next week.

The applications are considered confidential under Iowa law.

