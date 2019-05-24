10-building, 360-apartment development proposed for Coralville

CORALVILLE — A 10-building, 360-unit residential development has been proposed for northwest Coralville.

If approved, the Redhawk development could be the kickoff of what Coralville city officials anticipate to be residential and commercial growth in the area of Coral Ridge Avenue and Forevergreen Road. The City Council on Tuesday will consider the first proposal to rezone 40 acres of land along Coral Ridge Avenue, 23 acres of which would be devoted to the Redhawk Development.

“This is going to be the start of major development heading west toward Interstate 380,” said Coralville City Administrator Kelly Hayworth.

The proposed development will consist largely of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each building will have 36 units and underground parking, Hayworth said. Redhawk will feature a large pond and clubhouse with exercise facilities and meeting space. The development also will have a pool, small dog park, boccie ball court and fire pit.

“It’s just full of different types of amenities that includes everything you’d want for a great place to live,” Hayworth said.

Coralville Mayor John Lundell said city leaders didn’t have specific plans for the land north of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center until Iowa Corridor Group LLC and Mark Avis approached the city about the project.

“I think it’s a great location in terms of being between Cedar Rapids and Coralville, and of course, North Liberty, too,” Lundell said. “I think it will be a nice addition. The information they provided to the city indicated they are truly committed to a quality development.”

Hayworth said the development will attract a mix of people ranging from young professions to seniors. The development is within walking or biking distance from the University of Iowa Research Park, which employs more than 3,000 people.

The proposed development is just south of Forevergreen Road and within an area Hayworth anticipates will see “significant commercial development” ranging from retail to restaurants in the coming years. The city is also developing a 100-acre park nearby.

If approved, Hayworth said five buildings in the development would be constructed first and five more in the following year.

“This is going to be an area that’s going to give you lots of opportunities that you can participate in without leaving your immediate neighborhood,” Hayworth said. “I think it’s going to be one of those areas that people will find attractive to live.”

While the residential development is near the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Hayworth said he doesn’t see that being an issue. He praised the center’s staff for their operations and maintaining their grounds. Hayworth said there also will be an 8-acre area developed for commercial and office use that will serve as a buffer between Redhawk and the prison.

Hayworth said he didn’t know the price point on the apartment units or the total cost of the project. However, he said a development of this scope would likely be in the $50 million range.

“We’re really excited for them to get started on the project and think it will be another good addition to Coralville,” he said.

