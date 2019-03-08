Government

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks funnel week. What bills made it, and what bills died?

Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a standing ovation as she begins the Condition of the State address in the House Chamber at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
The Gazette

This week On Iowa Politics talks about funnel week at the Iowa Legislature. Which bills made it out of committee, and which bills did not.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.

The show features James Lynch, Erin Murphy, and Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Dead Larry

The Gazette

