Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks about COVID-19 cases in the state during an Aug. 27 news conference at Iowa PBS in Des Moi
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks about COVID-19 cases in the state during an Aug. 27 news conference at Iowa PBS in Des Moines. (Des Moines Register via AP)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Iowa PBS in Des Moines. The news conference will be livestreamed and you can watch it here in the video player above

Last week, the governor extended the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs in Johnson and Story counties  until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4. They can continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises. Restaurants in those counties can remain open but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Gov. Reynolds orders another week of bar closures in Johnson, Story counties

