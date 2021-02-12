Gazette journalists honored with 43 awards in annual newspaper competition

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Gazette was honored this week with 43 awards in the 2021 Iowa Better Newspaper Contest virtual award ceremony presented by the Iowa Newspaper Association and Iowa Newspaper Foundation.

The awards recognize work done by Iowa newspapers between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020. The awards were judged by members of the Maryland and Washington, D.C., Press Association.

Photojournalist Andy Abeyta was honored with an Iowa Young Journalist award for his photography and contributions to the profession.

The Gazette also was honored with the Bill Monroe Innovation Award for the collaborations around creating content for kids.

The Gazette won overall coverage awards in the following categories:

First Place — Best sports section, coverage of education, coverage of government and politics, community leadership, headline writing, marketing of a newspaper.

Second Place — Best editorial page, best feature page, coverage of agriculture, coverage of business, coverage of courts and crime, best website, use of social media, coverage of COVID-19, general excellence.

Third Place — Best front page, special section, use of graphics, advertising featuring grocery, agricultural advertising, best web ad.

Many on the team also were individually recognized:

Best Blog — Marc Morehouse (first place), Jeff Johnson (second place), Mike Hlas (third place)

Best News Story — Vanessa Miller (first place), Staff (third place)

News Feature Story — Lee Hermiston (third place)

Personality Feature Story — Alison Gowans (second place)

Sports Feature Story — Jeff Johnson (first place)

Editorial Writing — Adam Sullivan (first place)

News Photo — Jim Slosiarek (second place), Liz Martin (third place)

Breaking News Photo — Andy Abeyta (first place)

Sports Photo — Andy Abeyta (second place)

Sports Feature Photo — Rebecca Miller (first place)

News Feature Photo — Jim Slosiarek (first place)

Photo Story — Andy Abeyta, Jim Slosiarek, Rebecca Miller and Liz Martin (first place), Rebecca Miller (third place)

Best Photographer — Jim Slosiarek (third place)

Advertising Series — Victoria Fish, Jacob Willenborg (second place)

Ad for a Community Promotion — Chad Willenborg (third place)