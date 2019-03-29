Gardner, Ellis golf courses opening for season

Gardner and Ellis golf courses will open for the season next week.

Gardner Golf Course, 5101 Golf Course Road in Marion, will open Monday, along with the driving range. The course will operate daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. Carts will be allowed unless the ground is wet.

Ellis Golf Course, 1401 Zika Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids, is scheduled to open Wednesday and will be open daily form 8 a.m. to dusk. Carts will be allowed, and the driving range will be open using mats only.

Twin Pines Golf Course, at 3800 42nd St. NE, opened this week, though the driving range is closed. That course operates daily from 9 a.m. to dusk. The course is only open to walkers at this time.

Season passes can be purchased at Ellis, Gardner or Twin Pines Golf Courses or online at playcedarrapidsgolf.com. For more information, call (319) 286-5588.

A date for opening Jones Golf Course has not been announced.