News

Gardner, Ellis golf courses opening for season

Twin Pines already open

A robin stands on the golf course at Gardner Golf Course in Marion on Monday, May 9, 2016. (The Gazette file)
A robin stands on the golf course at Gardner Golf Course in Marion on Monday, May 9, 2016. (The Gazette file)
/
The Gazette

Gardner and Ellis golf courses will open for the season next week.

Gardner Golf Course, 5101 Golf Course Road in Marion, will open Monday, along with the driving range. The course will operate daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. Carts will be allowed unless the ground is wet.

Ellis Golf Course, 1401 Zika Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids, is scheduled to open Wednesday and will be open daily form 8 a.m. to dusk. Carts will be allowed, and the driving range will be open using mats only.

Twin Pines Golf Course, at 3800 42nd St. NE, opened this week, though the driving range is closed. That course operates daily from 9 a.m. to dusk. The course is only open to walkers at this time.

Season passes can be purchased at Ellis, Gardner or Twin Pines Golf Courses or online at playcedarrapidsgolf.com. For more information, call (319) 286-5588.

A date for opening Jones Golf Course has not been announced.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Rep. Jeff Shipley: 'Comedy gave me the courage to run'

WATCH LIVE: NASA Expedition 59 spacewalk

U.S. judge strikes down rule allowing 'skimpy' health insurance plans as way to avoid Obamacare

In reversal, Trump says Special Olympics will be funded

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New law strengthens free expression on Iowa campuses

Senate traffic cam ban debate lacks zip

In Michigan, Trump backs Great Lakes restoration, attacks Democrats

Silent crowd of thousands listens to mosque victims' names at New Zealand memorial

Modernizing Cedar Rapids water plant one of many high-cost needs

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.